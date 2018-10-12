Bringing The World Home To You

Squirrel Interrupts London Assembly Committee Meeting

Published October 12, 2018 at 6:43 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A London Assembly committee got a surprise visit recently from a squirrel. It reportedly dashed into the council room and scurried around. Delightfully, this was a meeting of the city's environmental committee. A Green Party member joked the squirrel wanted to make sure there was a voice representing the natural world at the meeting. The one downside - some school kids who were there to learn about the political process became rather distracted. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

