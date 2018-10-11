Bringing The World Home To You

New Swedish Museum Spotlights World's Most Disgusting Foods

Published October 11, 2018 at 7:03 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And if you're eating breakfast right now, I'm sorry because things are about to get gross. There's a new museum opening in Sweden which will take you on a tour of the world's most disgusting foods - fermented soy beans, Spam, monkey brains and maggots. The museum founder, Samuel West, told The Washington Post he wants people to realize disgust is always in the eye of the beholder. But he realizes that visitors might still get queasy. The museum ticket is actually a vomit bag. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

