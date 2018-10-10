Yellowstone's Ear Spring Geyser Erupts, Spewing Decades-Old Trash

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Old Faithful in Yellowstone Park is the geyser that usually gets all the attention, but this story is about Ear Spring geyser, which recently erupted with a blast shooting up 30 feet in the air. Cool enough, but according to Live Science, the geyser also spewed out a cement block, aluminum cans, a drinking straw and - to make things even more interesting - a baby pacifier from the 1930s. The park said it may keep some of the debris in its archives but encourages visitors not to throw things in geysers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.