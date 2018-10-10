Gecko Makes Phone Calls From Hawaii Animal Hospital

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Claire Simeone, a veterinarian in Hawaii, got a call from the animal hospital. She answered, no one was there; then another call, same thing. Seemed like some kind of butt dial, but she rushed there in case there was an emergency. And that is when she found a gecko on the touch screen of an office phone making outgoing calls by tapping its feet. Some joked that the gecko was telling everyone in the recent call history he could save them money on car insurance.