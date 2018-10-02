North Dakota Woman's Decoration Scares The Neighborhood

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I was on a train the other day and a sign declared see something, say something. That common security message has spread across this country and reached West Fargo, N.D., where a person saw something, a sign, seemingly written in blood that said help me. They said something, calling 911. WDAY-TV reports police responded and congratulated the sign's author on her early Halloween decoration before departing the scene. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.