Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Jeopardy' Contestant Asks Girlfriend To Marry Him

Published October 1, 2018 at 5:43 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Michael Pascuzzi was a contestant on "Jeopardy!" the other day. And instead of chatting with Alex Trebek about his hobbies at the top of the show, he used that time to ask his girlfriend, Maria, sitting in the audience a big question.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

MICHAEL PASCUZZI: Will you marry me?

MARIA: Yes, of course.

ALEX TREBEK: Dang it, Maria. You responded too quickly. I was about to say, we'll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break.

MARTIN: Maria then answered again, this time in the form of a question. What is yes? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories