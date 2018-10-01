Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bet Decides Whether Baby Will Be Raised To Favor Chargers Or 49ers

Published October 1, 2018 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Two football fans are having a baby. She's a Chargers fan. He favors the 49ers. And according to ESPN, they placed a bet. They agreed that once the two teams played each other, they'd bring the kid up as a fan of the team that won. That game was yesterday. The Chargers won, and parents everywhere know what that means. There can be no doubt that when that kid outgrows his Chargers onesie, he will rebel and follow the Dallas Cowboys forever. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories