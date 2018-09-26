Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Very Shatner Christmas

Published September 26, 2018 at 5:14 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And I know we all hate when Christmas stuff pops up in stores before Halloween, but William Shatner doesn't care. The "Star Trek" legend is a man of many talents.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JINGLE BELLS")

WILLIAM SHATNER: (Singing) Dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh. O'er the fields we go, laughing all the way.

MARTIN: That is Shatner singing "Jingle Bells" from his holiday album set to release next month, aptly titled, "Shatner Claus." And if loving this album is wrong, well, then I don't want to be right. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories