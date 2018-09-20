Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What The F? Cathay Pacific Forgets One

Published September 20, 2018 at 5:26 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific treated one of its airplanes to a shiny new paint job this week. The plan got a little jumbled, though. The painters forgot to put the F in Pacific, and the plane emerged with the words Cathay Paciic blazoned on the side.

No one noticed the misspelling until passengers saw it on the tarmac. The company tweeted a picture of the mistake, saying the jet was headed back to the shop. It appears their painters were on autopilot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories