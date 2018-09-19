Bringing The World Home To You

Spock's Fictional Home Planet Discovered

Published September 19, 2018 at 5:18 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The creator of "Star Trek," Gene Roddenberry, once declared that if Spock's fictional home planet Vulcan did exist, it'd probably orbit the star called 40 Eridani A. According to Science Magazine, astronomers have now found that this dwarf star does indeed have a planet. It's eight times the mass of Earth, which probably means it has too much gravity to support any life. Of course, Spock himself said men sometimes see exactly what they wish to see. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

