British Woman Attributes Single Malt Whiskey For Her Long Life

Published September 18, 2018 at 7:38 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Happy belated birthday to a British woman named Grace Jones. She turned 112 years old this week, making her the oldest person in all of Great Britain. She's lived through 26 prime ministers, both world wars. She's known by her friends as Amazing Grace. And she says the secret to a long life is whiskey. Jones has a single malt whiskey before bed every night. She said, I've been having it for the last 60 years, and I have no intention of stopping now. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

