Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Why Do Some People Take The Train Instead Of Driving?

Published September 17, 2018 at 6:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Why do some people take the train instead of driving? Well, you're free to read a book or knit, or, if you're a certain New Jersey transit rider, shave. On a moving train, the man lathered and shaved himself. New Jersey Transit says there is a rule against bathing or shaving, but many who saw the man caught on video were impressed that he skillfully avoided drawing blood. He finished up, cracked open a beer and talked of going to Atlantic City. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories