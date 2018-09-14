Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Wilmington Bar Stays Open

Published September 14, 2018 at 5:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with best of luck to Eli Ellsworth, the owner of a North Carolina bar called Barbary Coast. It has stayed open as Hurricane Florence approached last night. The bar is in the seaport of Wilmington. Mr. Ellsworth says it's 77 years old, it's been through storms before, and he has hundreds of PBRs on hand. Overnight, the windows were boarded up, and customers were sipping a last beer or two or three before heading for shelter. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories