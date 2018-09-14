Here Are The 2018 National Book Award Longlists, Featuring A Fresh Category

Every year the National Book Foundation features a few fresh faces or unfamiliar names among the nominees for its annual literary prize. This time around, though, there's a twist. One of the actual National Book Award categories is something readers have not seen for quite some time: a prize for a work in translation.

Not since the early 1980s — that heady (and brief) era when the prize was renamed the American Book Award — has the National Book Foundation formally recognized translated literature. The group hasn't even added a new category, period, for more than two decades.

But this November, when the organization holds its ritzy gala in New York City, honors will be doled out to one exemplary work of fiction or nonfiction that has been translated into English and published in the U.S.

For now, 10 books remain in the running for that prize.

That's the case for the classic categories, as well. Check out the longlists of nominees for the National Book Awards below, and check back here on Oct. 10, when the finalists are expected to be announced.











Fiction

Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man

Jennifer Clement, Gun Love

Daniel Gumbiner, The Boatbuilder

Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking

Tayari Jones, An American Marriage

Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers

Sigrid Nunez,The Friend

Tommy Orange, There There

Nafissa Thompson-Spires,Heads of the Colored People

Nonfiction

Carol Anderson, One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy

Colin G. Calloway, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation

Marwan Hisham and Molly Crabapple, Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War

Victoria Johnson, American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic

David Quammen, The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life

Sarah Smarsh, Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth

Rebecca Solnit,Call Them by Their True Names: American Crises (and Essays)

Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke

Adam Winkler, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights

Poetry

Rae Armantrout, Wobble

Jos Charles, feeld

Forrest Gander, Be With

Terrance Hayes, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin

Michael Martinez, Museum of the Americas

Diana Khoi Nguyen, Ghost Of

Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency

Raquel Salas Rivera,lo terciario / the tertiary

Natasha Trethewey, Monument: Poems New and Selected

Jenny Xie,Eye Level



Translated Literature

Négar Djavadi, Disoriental

Translated by Tina Kover

Roque Larraquy, Comemadre

Translated by Heather Cleary

Dunya Mikhail, The Beekeeper: Rescuing the Stolen Women of Iraq

Translated by Dunya Mikhail and Max Weiss

Perumal Murugan, One Part Woman

Translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan

Hanne Ørstavik, Love

Translated by Martin Aitken

Gunnhild Øyehaug, Wait, Blink: A Perfect Picture of Inner Life

Translated by Kari Dickson

Domenico Starnone, Trick

Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri

Yoko Tawada,The Emissary

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani

Olga Tokarczuk, Flights

Translated by Jennifer Croft

Tatyana Tolstaya,Aetherial Worlds

Translated by Anya Migdal

Young People's Literature

Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X

M.T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge

Bryan Bliss, We'll Fly Away

Leslie Connor, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle

Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie

Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Hey, Kiddo

Tahereh Mafi, A Very Large Expanse of Sea

Joy McCullough, Blood Water Paint

Elizabeth Partridge, Boots on the Ground: America's War in Vietnam

Vesper Stamper, What the Night Sings

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.