Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Garbage Hill' Sign Gets Backing In Winnipeg

Published September 12, 2018 at 5:31 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some residents in Winnipeg, Canada, thought it would be funny to put up a sign that says Garbage Hill. It's in big, white letters like the Hollywood sign in LA, and it's in a park that was built on a trash dump. City officials took it down. I mean, of course they did. Who wants a Garbage Hill sign in their city? But then Winnipeg's mayor weighed in, saying this fun sign should come back. Do you ever feel like politics is sometimes just trash? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories