You Might Like Sitting Behind A Desk, If Your Chair Is More Comfortable

Published September 11, 2018 at 6:57 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We know standing desks are all the rage, but what if you could get a chair perfectly made to fit your particular backside? IKEA is teaming up with a 3D printing medical company to develop this system where you go to your local IKEA, sit on a machine that takes a scan of your behind and turns that scan into a chair seat that fits all the contours of that part of your anatomy. So in the next couple of years, a pillow for your posterior - but of course. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

