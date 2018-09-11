Bringing The World Home To You

Grounds Crew May Be Regretting Tarp Decision In Philadelphia

Published September 11, 2018 at 6:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of American ingenuity. The Philadelphia Phillies postponed a game Monday. They'd left the tarps off the field during last weekend's massive rain. Hoping to dry an impossibly soggy infield, the grounds crew brought out flame throwers, or more properly speaking, blowtorches. The dirt still wasn't dry enough for last night, but the Phillies hope to play the Nationals today, squeezing it in before Hurricane Florence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

