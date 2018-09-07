Bringing The World Home To You

What Issues Are Affecting You This Election? Tell Us

By Laura Roman
Published September 7, 2018 at 7:00 AM EDT

Election Day 2018 is quickly approaching, and NPR wants to hear from you.

In the coming weeks, NPR's Morning Editionis traveling across the country to speak with voters like you. We want to learn more about what issues are driving you to the polls.

Share your thoughts with us below or here. An NPR producer may reach out to you to learn more.

What issues are affecting you this election cycle?

