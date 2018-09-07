Bringing The World Home To You

NHL Asks Players Not To Do Keg Stands On Stanley Cup

Published September 7, 2018 at 7:05 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup this year, the team wanted to share the glory with their fans. What better way to do that than by doing a keg stand out of the Cup? Here's a clip of star player Alex Ovechkin doing just that.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Ovi. Ovi. Ovi. Ovi. Ovi.

MARTIN: Hockey officials say the pressure is too much for the 126-year-old cup, and they have politely asked the players to stop drinking beer out of their trophy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

