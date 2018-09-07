Japanese Woman Holds DJ Title, Montana Woman Receives Big Discount

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep congratulating DJ Sumirock, a Japanese woman who now holds the world record for the oldest professional club DJ. She attended DJ school at 77, and now at 83 has a regular gig in a Tokyo-area club. A Montana woman named Helen Self had a quieter triumph. She ate at a restaurant that gave a percentage discount based on age. And she's 109, so the 109 percent discount means they paid her. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.