Lionel Richie Teams With JCPenney For Bed And Bath Products

Published September 3, 2018 at 5:06 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We are your place to learn about musicians launching their own designs for the home. You've heard about DJ Khaled. Now, Lionel Richie. J.C. Penney is hoping his bed and bath line will stir new interest in its home business, even though new doesn't exactly describe the musician or his music. As Richie himself told Forbes magazine, you've grown up with me. You've partied with me in school. You got engaged with me. You got married with me. And now you can take me home.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL NIGHT LONG (ALL NIGHT)")

LIONEL RICHIE: (Singing) All night long. All night.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

