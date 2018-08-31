Bringing The World Home To You

When Burying A Time Capsule, Know How To Find It

Published August 31, 2018 at 5:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1988, students in Coloma, Mich., buried a time capsule with a Michael Jackson cassette and some other items. There must have been lots of interesting stuff, but it's hard to remember since it's been 30 years. And when former students and teachers started digging on the school grounds, they could not find the time capsule. It might've been snatched by classmates or removed for construction years ago, but the students may keep digging just to see. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
