'Nowhere To Hide' Documents Family's Survival Through 5 Years Of Violence In Iraq

The 2016 film “Nowhere to Hide” (@NTHDoc) follows nurse Nori Sharif through five years of drastic change in one of the world’s most dangerous and inaccessible areas: the “triangle of death” in central Iraq.

The film documents the stories of survivors of the Iraq War and their hope for a better future as U.S. and coalition troops retreat from the country in 2011, and later shifts its focus to Iraq’s continuing conflict as ISIS rises.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with film’s director, Zaradasht Ahmed.

[Youtube]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.