Woman Dupes Dozens Of Men On Tinder

Published August 21, 2018 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And if you use Tinder, this could happen to you. A bunch of guys showed up to a park in New York City thinking they had a private date with a woman named Natasha, not realizing that she had used the dating app to draw them all there for her own Hunger Games. She made them do push-ups. She lined them up and told each she was either swiping him left or right till she chose her bachelor. CBS 2 in New York says Natasha wanted to show men what women go through online dating. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
