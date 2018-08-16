Bringing The World Home To You

British Woman Wins Suit Against Online Dating Agency

Published August 16, 2018 at 6:42 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A British woman won a lawsuit against an online dating agency because they didn't find her dream date. According to The Guardian, Tereza Burki, a mother of three, wanted a sophisticated gentleman leading a wealthy lifestyle - specific requirements, the judge said, but ones this agency said it could handle. In his ruling, the judge quoted that Gertrude Stein line, "whoever said money can't buy happiness didn't know where to shop." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

