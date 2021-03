Berlin's Tempelhof Field used to be a massive airport. It's famous as the site of the Berlin airlift — the effort in 1948-49 to keep West Berlin fed and supplied during a Soviet blockade. But the airport closed in 2008.

Now, 10 years later, Tempelhof Field is a huge park, and a home for refugees.

Here are some scenes, and sounds, from a recent visit.

Martin Kaste / NPR / Riding to the end of one of Tempelhof's former runways is a serious workout.

Martin Kaste / NPR / Modular homes for refugees, erected recently in one corner of Tempelhof Field.