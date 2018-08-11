Bringing The World Home To You

Predictions

Published August 11, 2018 at 8:19 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next new branch of the Armed Forces? Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Oh, it's the department of mermaids.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Makes perfect sense. Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: It's the department of atomic fraudsters, you know, just a place for the cabinet to gather.

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: The ostrich brigade, an elite group that steals skin from ostriches and then turns them into uniforms for the Space Force.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Bobcat Goldthwait, Amy Dickinson and Peter Grosz. Thanks to our friends and our hosts at WBEZ Chicago. Thanks to everybody here at the Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park. And thanks, all of you, for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
