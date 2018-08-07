Wis. Church Plans To Turn Strip Club Into Community Space

NOEL KING, HOST:

A few years ago, parishioners from a church in Marshfield, Wis., struck up a friendship with a business nearby - a strip club called the Rear End - an odd pairing, but it lasted. So when the club's owner decided to sell, he knew the church wanted to build a community center. And they made a deal. The church's lead pastor says restoration is part of its mission. He added, sometimes that comes through ministry and sometimes through purchasing a strip club.