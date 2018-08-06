Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

People In Michigan Are Enthusiastic About 'Amish Uber'

Published August 6, 2018 at 5:51 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you use the ride-hailing service Uber, you know there's UberPOOL, UberX, UberCHOPPER. Yeah. You can hail a helicopter. Well, now in western Michigan, there is Uber buggy, or Amish Uber, as Tim Hochstedler calls it. WWMT News says Tim is not affiliated with Uber. He just likes the name. His $5 horse-drawn buggy rides have been a hit. Only catch? The Amish driver doesn't use a cellphone. You've got to hail him the old-fashioned way. Just put your hand up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories