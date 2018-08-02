Bringing The World Home To You

New Law In Idaho Targets Slow Drivers

Published August 2, 2018 at 6:46 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Let me tell you, there is nothing like driving on the open road in Idaho - mountains and rivers, open plains and high speed limits. Not only can you go 80 miles an hour on some highways, it's now against the law to drive too slow. Since the new law passed last month, at least two drivers have been cited for creeping along in the passing lane. And, if you get stuck behind one of those slowpokes, the law says, on some roads, you can go 15 miles above the speed limit to get around them. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

