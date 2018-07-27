Bringing The World Home To You

Student Accuses Zoo Of Trying To Pass Donkey Off As A Zebra

Published July 27, 2018 at 7:43 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A student was visiting a zoo in Cairo when he noticed something strange - a very small zebra with very small ears. Also, there were black smudges on the zebra's face. The student suspected the zoo had painted a donkey to look like a zebra. He put a picture online. Contacted by a radio station, the zoo's director insisted the zebra is real. But zoos have done it before. A few years ago, one in China tried to pass off a big hairy dog as a lion. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

