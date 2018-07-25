Bringing The World Home To You

Tiger Woods Gave One British Open Fan A Shot To Remember

Published July 25, 2018 at 7:24 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Tiger Woods gave one fan a shot to remember during the recent British Open. Colin Hauck was filming what he thought was going to be a critical moment for Tiger in the tournament, but then the ball hit him right in the noggin. Here's what it sounded like.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Oh.

(SOUNDBITE OF THUD)

COLIN HAUCK: Oh.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Did that hit you?

HAUCK: Yeah (laughter). All right.

(APPLAUSE)

MARTIN: The hit to the head may have been worth it, though. Hauck got a handshake from Woods, a signed glove and, presumably, an apology. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

