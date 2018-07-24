Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

2 Years After His Death, Early David Bowie Recording To Be Auctioned

Published July 24, 2018 at 6:29 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Long before he was David Bowie, a 16-year-old named David Jones did the lead vocals on a demo tape for a band in London called The Konrads. Now more than two years after his death, one of his early bandmates, David Hadfield, has discovered that audiotape in an old breadbasket during a move - the first known recording of David Bowie, singing a song called "I Never Dreamed."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I NEVER DREAMED")

DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) I never dreamed that I'd fall in love with you.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories