Alabama Minor League Baseball Team Tries To Honor Millennials

Published July 23, 2018 at 5:57 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Millennials really can't catch a break. A minor league baseball team in Alabama hosted a millennial night this weekend. It was an attempt to get younger fans to come to games. There were avocado burgers, participation ribbons just for showing up and napping stations. Outraged millennials condemned the condescension on Twitter. For what it's worth, I am an older millennial, and I think the idea of a napping station sounds kind of nice. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
