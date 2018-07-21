Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the big hit at next year's Amazon Prime Day - Alonzo Bodden?
ALONZO BODDEN: For the website to work.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Helen Hong.
HELEN HONG: Russian For Dummies.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.
MO ROCCA: Bill Gates because now that Jeff Bezos is No. 1 in wealth, he owns him.
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden...
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: ...Mo Rocca, Helen Hong. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)