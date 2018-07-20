Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Cleveland Browns Take On 'The Office'

Published July 20, 2018 at 5:43 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The NFL season is coming, always an exciting time in Cleveland. Last year, the Browns were so bad, their coach had to jump in a lake as punishment for breaking a promise to make them better. But new season...

(SOUNDBITE OF JAY FERGUSON'S "THE OFFICE THEME")

GREENE: And Browns players made a video. They play characters from "The Office." Perfect inspiration for athletes, right? Remember the Dunder Mifflin Olympics?

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE OFFICE")

JOHN KRASINSKI: (As Jim Halpert) Let the games begin.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories