In Illinois, Some Prisoners With Disabilities Kept Behind Bars Beyond Release Dates

Published July 18, 2018 at 12:11 PM EDT

In Illinois, prisoners with disabilities may end up staying behind bars, long after their release date has passed. Most inmates are put on mandatory supervised release, which requires a person to have stable housing before they can leave prison. An analysis by WBEZ in Chicago found many facilities on the department’s housing directory could not take people who use a wheelchair.

WBEZ’s Shannon Heffernan (@shannon_h) reports.

