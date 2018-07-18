Archaeologists Find 14,500-Year-Old Bread

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Archaeologists in Jordan's Black Desert have made an amazing discovery - a stone fireplace, and in it, the burnt remains of bread baked over 14,000 years ago. It proves people were making bread far earlier than originally known, years before plant cultivation. It looks like pita and was made of wild cereals like barley and oats. Archaeologists reproduced the recipe. They say it's gritty and salty and a little sweet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.