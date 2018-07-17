Bringing The World Home To You

Couch Abandoned On Florida Sidewalk Attracts Decor, Hashtag

Published July 17, 2018 at 6:35 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And I am done predicting the next thing to go viral; this time, an abandoned couch in Florida. It didn't seem like an extraordinary couch. It was left on a sidewalk, as couches tend to be. But then people started adding things like curtains, a plant, coffee table, rug. Now this couch has its own hashtag, #TheCouch. Finally, yesterday, officials cleared this makeshift living room, but they stressed to those concerned that the couch will be preserved. Thank goodness. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
