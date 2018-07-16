Florida Man Admits To Drinking In Car, But Not While Driving

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A Florida man was pulled over for what appeared to be drinking and driving. That's according to local news, which reports the man was slurring his words and there was a bottle of Jim Beam in his passenger seat. When a police officer asked, the man admitted, yes, he had been drinking but, he said, not while driving. He'd been sipping whiskey at stop signs and traffic lights. Creative defense, but he still went to jail for driving under the influence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.