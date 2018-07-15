'Weekend Edition' Bids Farewell To Editor Jordana Hochman

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

We'd like to take a moment now to bid farewell to someone who, even though you may not know it, shapes what you hear on WEEKEND EDITION. This is supervising senior editor Jordana Hochman talking about this wild news cycle that we're in and explaining how she makes it all come together, whatever happens.

JORDANA HOCHMAN, BYLINE: OK. It's going to be Friday at about 3 p.m., 4 p.m. And something crazy is going to happen. And I'm just going to reorganize everything. And you feel a bit of panic. But you mostly just, like, let it roll off you. And you start again.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It's good advice for life, too. And she is indeed grace and precision under pressure. Jordana, we don't know what we're going to do without you. I know you won't miss the late breaking news about Russian spies and hacking and White House personnel changes. But we will miss you. Our loss, though, is Sam Sanders' gain, as she is off to edit It's Been A Minute. Bon voyage, Jordana.

