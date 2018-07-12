Bringing The World Home To You

Train Hoppers Call For Help

Published July 12, 2018 at 5:33 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Two Ohio men were just trying to get a free ride when they hopped a moving train. But more than 50 miles later, the train hadn't slowed down enough for them to hop back off, so they called 911. Police made the rail operator stop the train. The free riders were eventually caught and arrested for trespassing. The police captain seemed kind of impressed, saying, it's very, very unusual to be nimble enough to call 911 while hanging off the side of a train. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
