When You Order A Pint Of Beer, You Should Get A Pint Of Beer

Published July 6, 2018 at 6:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When you order a pint of beer, you should get a pint. That's the principle behind a government action in Birmingham, England. Authorities seized the glasses from an unnamed restaurant chain. Maybe somebody wasn't quite buzzed enough because authorities found the glasses to be 8.1 milliliters too small. An official says, it's wrong to come between a man and his pint of beer, and even more wrong to come between a person and his short pint of beer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
