Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Tariffs From U.S. And China Slated To Start Friday

Published July 5, 2018 at 1:33 PM EDT

Just after midnight Eastern Time tonight, another round of trade tariffs are slated go into effect on around $34 billion worth of Chinese machinery, auto parts, and medical devices. China says it’ll respond immediately with equivalent tariffs on U.S. products, which will impact pork farmers, cheese producers and more.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Charisse Jones(@charissejones)of USA Today.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.