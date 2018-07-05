Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

LeBron James' Departure Upsets Cleveland Cavaliers Fan

Published July 5, 2018 at 6:27 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cleveland Cavaliers fans took this departure of LeBron James better than last time - they were furious when he left Cleveland years ago; his departure for LA met resignation - except for a man who tried to set a LeBron jersey on fire. He laid the jersey on a paper beer case dumped in fuel from his weed eater, reached in with a match and set himself on fire. The New York Post says he wasn't seriously hurt, but the video looks painful. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories