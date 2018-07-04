Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Perils Of Public Art In Rhode Island

Published July 4, 2018 at 7:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the perils of public art. In North Providence, R.I., the mayor called a building a health hazard. The owner responded by having a mural painted on that building showing the mayor wearing a crown sitting on his throne - a toilet. In Moscow, an ad agency had a mural painted to welcome fans of the World Cup. It's a 12-story-tall image of a woman holding a soccer ball, and the 12-story woman is the ad agency director's wife. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories