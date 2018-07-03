Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

After 44 Years Parking Scofflaw Pays Up

Published July 3, 2018 at 6:51 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with a story about the power of guilt. Forty-four years ago, a driver in Minersville, Pa., got a parking ticket. He never paid up. Then, last week, the Minersville Police Department got a letter according to local TV. I've been carrying this ticket around for 40-plus years, always intending to pay. The driver said his name was Dave - no other identifying information. The original ticket was for two bucks. Dave added three for interest. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories