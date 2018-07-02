Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Rogue Stork Runs Up Polish Environmental Group's Phone Bill

Published July 2, 2018 at 6:36 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An environmental group in Poland got stuck with a huge phone bill thanks to a stork. EcoLogic Group reportedly tagged the stork with a mobile phone tracker to follow its migration pattern, and migrate it did. The stork flew about 3,700 miles to Sudan and then vanished. But someone in Sudan found the tracker, took out the SIM card, put it in their phone, and the total bill came to about 2,700 bucks - must have been long-distance calls. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories