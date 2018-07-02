Rogue Stork Runs Up Polish Environmental Group's Phone Bill

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An environmental group in Poland got stuck with a huge phone bill thanks to a stork. EcoLogic Group reportedly tagged the stork with a mobile phone tracker to follow its migration pattern, and migrate it did. The stork flew about 3,700 miles to Sudan and then vanished. But someone in Sudan found the tracker, took out the SIM card, put it in their phone, and the total bill came to about 2,700 bucks - must have been long-distance calls. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.