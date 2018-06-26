Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Firefighters Deliver Pizza After Deliveryman Is Hurt In Crash

Published June 26, 2018 at 6:43 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Over the weekend, firefighters in the town of Henrietta, N.Y., were called to the scene of a car accident. One driver, a pizza delivery man, was injured, but his cargo was intact. They bundled him into an ambulance, decided not to let a good pie go to waste. They delivered it themselves to a confused but delighted customer in his pajamas, and the fire department cracked on Facebook, it's not delivery; it's Di-fire-department (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories