Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Escaped Macaw Is Returned To Omaha Zoo

Published June 26, 2018 at 7:01 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Seemed like a good idea at the time - a zoo in Omaha held a bird show Sunday morning. To make it a bigger deal, the zoo brought in the Goodyear blimp. It is believed the blimp may be what spooked or inspired a red, green and blue macaw. The bird flew out of an amphitheater and out of the zoo and escaped. A resident later spotted the macaw, which came down out of a tree when zookeepers called. It's MORNING EDITION.

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: We say the blimp flew over the Omaha zoo at the zoo's request. In fact, the blimp was in Omaha for another reason and just happened to fly over the zoo.] Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: June 28, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
We say the blimp flew over the Omaha zoo at the zoo's request. In fact, the blimp was in Omaha for another reason and just happened to fly over the zoo.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories